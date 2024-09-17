Rajasthan Government Embarks on Development and Cleanliness Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized on Tuesday that his administration is dedicated to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision through various initiatives.

Sharma conveyed his greetings to the Prime Minister and announced several state activities planned in celebration of Modi's birthday.

"Today marks the beginning of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in our state, which will continue indefinitely. The Prime Minister has prioritized social issues, and our government is committed to addressing them," Sharma stated during a 'Shramdan' event.

"The people of Rajasthan aspire for a developed state. We will uphold Modi's vision and work towards making Rajasthan a developed region," Sharma added.

Alongside Sharma, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, and other dignitaries attended the program.

Subsequently, Sharma participated in an event at Birla Auditorium, where the 'Swachta hi Seva' campaign was launched and various development projects were inaugurated.

(With inputs from agencies.)