Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Embarks on Development and Cleanliness Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the state's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision by initiating the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Sharma emphasized social concerns and promised to develop Rajasthan. Various events, including the launch of the 'Swachta hi Seva' campaign and development projects, were held to mark Modi's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:46 IST
Rajasthan Government Embarks on Development and Cleanliness Initiatives
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized on Tuesday that his administration is dedicated to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision through various initiatives.

Sharma conveyed his greetings to the Prime Minister and announced several state activities planned in celebration of Modi's birthday.

"Today marks the beginning of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in our state, which will continue indefinitely. The Prime Minister has prioritized social issues, and our government is committed to addressing them," Sharma stated during a 'Shramdan' event.

"The people of Rajasthan aspire for a developed state. We will uphold Modi's vision and work towards making Rajasthan a developed region," Sharma added.

Alongside Sharma, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, and other dignitaries attended the program.

Subsequently, Sharma participated in an event at Birla Auditorium, where the 'Swachta hi Seva' campaign was launched and various development projects were inaugurated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024