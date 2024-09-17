Left Menu

Mumbai Immerses Over 2,700 Idols on Concluding Day of Ganesh Festival

By Tuesday afternoon, Mumbai immersed over 2,700 idols on the final day of the Ganesh festival. The processions, accompanied by drum players, were held across various parts of the city. No serious incidents were reported, and special measures were taken for crowd control, environmental protection, and safety.

By Tuesday afternoon, over 2,700 idols were immersed in Mumbai as the city marked the final day of the Ganesh festival. Festive processions, accompanied by troupes of drum players, filled the streets of Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra with celebratory vigor.

Devotees thronged Lalbaug in central Mumbai, enduring the scorching sun to bid farewell to the renowned 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh. The processions from various localities, including Fort, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, and Chembur, progressed toward the Arabian Sea and other water bodies for immersion, signaling this year's festivities' completion.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported no serious incidents. As of 3 pm, 2,614 household Ganapati idols, 81 community group idols, and a dozen Goddess Gauri idols had been immersed. Additionally, 1,009 idols were disposed of in artificial ponds to mitigate pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

