'Agatha All Along': The Kathryn Hahn Phenomenon

'Agatha All Along' emerged as a reality thanks to Hollywood star Kathryn Hahn, whose portrayal of Agatha Harkness in 'WandaVision' made the character iconic, according to creator Jac Schaeffer.

The Disney+ series picks up after Agatha's defeat in 'WandaVision', exploring new dimensions of her character and her quest for truth.

Schaeffer confirmed that the show balances broad comedy and drama, with plenty of historical and pop culture references to witches.

