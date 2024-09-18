Left Menu

'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' Kickoff by Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024', a nationwide cleanliness campaign, on September 17. The campaign will continue until October 2 nationwide and until October 31 in Gujarat. Patel initiated the drive by cleaning a road in Gandhinagar, with local officials joining the effort.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has officially launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' campaign, aimed at reinforcing a sense of cleanliness responsibility among citizens.

This nationwide cleanliness drive commenced on September 17 and will run until October 2. In Gujarat, the campaign has been extended until October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Patel inaugurated the drive by personally cleaning a roadside near Gandhinagar's vegetable market on Tuesday night. He was joined by local MLA Ritaben Patel, Mayor Miraben Patel, and other municipal officials. The chief minister also rewarded five exceptional sanitary workers with Rs 10,000 cheques and ration kits. Emphasizing the importance of community involvement, Patel suggested nighttime cleanliness initiatives in commercial areas to avoid daytime traffic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

