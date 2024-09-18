Thrissur Roars with Pulikali: A Tiger Dance Extravaganza

Hundreds of artists wore masks and stripes resembling a tiger, dancing like the big cat, as part of the annual Pulikali celebration in Thrissur, Kerala's cultural capital, on Wednesday.

The traditional Pulikali, or tiger dance, kicked off with seven participating teams who performed the spirited dances.

The event drew large crowds, including foreign visitors, who lined both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the 'tigers.' Cultural programmes and tableaux also showcased the vibrant culture of the region during the procession.

The tiger dance marked the grand finale of the Onam celebrations in Thrissur's central district.

(With inputs from agencies.)