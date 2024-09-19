Left Menu

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company Sue Palworld Producer for Patent Infringement

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair Inc., the producer of the popular game 'Palworld'. The lawsuit, filed in Tokyo District Court, seeks damages and an injunction. 'Palworld' has over 25 million players and features the capture of creatures using guns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have taken legal action against the producer of the successful survival adventure game, 'Palworld', for allegedly infringing on multiple patents. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday with the Tokyo District Court, aims to halt 'Palworld' sales and seek compensation for damages.

'Palworld', a game drawing comparisons to 'Pokemon' but incorporating elements like firearms, has become a sensation with over 25 million players since its mid-January debut. Players capture and train creatures, known as 'pals', using guns. Pocketpair Inc, the game's Tokyo-based developer, has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

In January, The Pokemon Company announced plans to address any potential infringements of their intellectual property rights. Meanwhile, Pocketpair revealed in July a new joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex Inc. to expand the 'Palworld' licensing business globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

