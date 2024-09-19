India's Vision for a Global Benchmark in Food Processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the extensive reforms implemented over the last decade to advance India's food processing sector, aiming to establish global standards for innovation, sustainability, and safety.

Speaking at the third World Food India 2024 in the national capital, the Prime Minister's message highlighted India's commitment to progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies, with representatives from over 90 countries participating.

Modi pointed to initiatives like 100% FDI in food processing, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, and the Production Linked Incentive scheme. He underscored the pivotal role of farmers and the government's vision to bolster small enterprises and women's entrepreneurship. The event also features the Global Food Regulators Summit discussing food safety and quality with global agencies including WHO and FAO.

