Left Menu

India's Vision for a Global Benchmark in Food Processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted numerous reforms over the past ten years in India's food processing sector. Speaking at World Food India 2024, Modi emphasized the government's efforts to set global benchmarks through innovation and sustainability. The event, from September 19-22, showcases India's diverse food culture and aims to empower small enterprises and women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:13 IST
India's Vision for a Global Benchmark in Food Processing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the extensive reforms implemented over the last decade to advance India's food processing sector, aiming to establish global standards for innovation, sustainability, and safety.

Speaking at the third World Food India 2024 in the national capital, the Prime Minister's message highlighted India's commitment to progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies, with representatives from over 90 countries participating.

Modi pointed to initiatives like 100% FDI in food processing, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, and the Production Linked Incentive scheme. He underscored the pivotal role of farmers and the government's vision to bolster small enterprises and women's entrepreneurship. The event also features the Global Food Regulators Summit discussing food safety and quality with global agencies including WHO and FAO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024