La Trobe University and BIRAC Unite for Bio Innovation Corridor

Australia's La Trobe University and India's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have entered a significant partnership by signing a Letter of Intent to establish a Bio Innovation Corridor.

The collaboration aims to foster research and innovation, benefiting startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers from both nations. This initiative will leverage biotechnology for applications in various domains, including agtech, food tech, medtech, and human health.

The Letter of Intent highlights the potential for scaling up technologies and commercializing them in Indian and Australian markets, marking a milestone in biotechnological advancement and international cooperation.

