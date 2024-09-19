Vatican Approves Pilgrimages to Controversial Bosnian Site

Left Menu

The Vatican has approved pilgrimages to Medjugorje, a Bosnian village where children reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. The decision, endorsed by Pope Francis, is based on the positive spiritual impacts of the site despite concerns about economic motives. Medjugorje attracts millions of religious tourists annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:31 IST
The Vatican has given the green light for Catholics to continue making pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Bosnia, where children reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. The decision, endorsed by Pope Francis, emphasizes the positive spiritual benefits, despite past doubts about the authenticity of the apparitions.

After nearly 15 years of study, the Vatican's doctrine office did not authenticate the reported visions but ruled that the spiritual fruits justified the pilgrimages. This decision overturns previous concerns from local diocesan bishops and others who doubted the seers' motivations.

Medjugorje has grown into a major pilgrimage site, attracting millions. The Vatican noted that tourism has become a key economic driver for the region, contributing significantly to its prosperity. The new guidelines allow public acts of devotion while keeping a distance from the original visionaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

