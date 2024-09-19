Berkadia Inaugurates New Innovative Office Space in Bengaluru

Berkadia has taken a significant step in advancing its innovation agenda by inaugurating a new office in Bengaluru's vibrant Godrej Hebbal tech hub. This modern workspace, sprawling over 26,933 sq. ft., is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the company and its employees.

The new office features open spaces, brightly lit workstations, and collaborative areas, all intended to boost creativity and productivity among Berkadians. Strategically located between Bengaluru's Central Business District and the airport, it is well connected to an upcoming metro station, enhancing accessibility.

The inauguration event, held on 16 September 2024, was led by Chief Information and Innovation Officer Damu Bashyam and MD Sudipto Mukherjee, along with the presence of Berkadia's Innovation team. Damu Bashyam emphasized the long-term investment in people and technology, while Sudipto Mukherjee highlighted the shared vision of excellence. The new office underscores Berkadia's commitment to sustained growth and innovation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)