Goa Government to Revoke Permission for Controversial Housing Project
Goa's Town and Country Planning Minister, Vishwajit Rane, announced the revocation of permission for a mega housing project in South Goa by a private company amid civil protests. The project faced scrutiny over its permissions, leading the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) to thoroughly investigate and possibly revoke the permissions.
- Country:
- India
Goa's Town and Country Planning Minister, Vishwajit Rane, has confirmed that the state government will revoke the permission for a proposed mega housing project by a private company in South Goa. This decision comes in response to intense protests by several civil society groups claiming the project violated permit regulations.
Protests have been notably visible in Sancoale village and even at events attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Responding to public outcry, Minister Rane stated that his department has directed the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) to thoroughly verify all details surrounding the Bhutani Infra's housing project representations.
A show-cause notice will be issued to the project developer, with further actions, including possible revocation of the project's permissions. Rane emphasized that his department had not issued any hill-cutting permissions for the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMA President Urges Doctors to Prioritize Patient Care Amidst Kolkata Protests
BJP's Heated Protests Over Doctor's Death in West Bengal
SGPC Protests Golden Temple Replica During Ganpati Utsav in Pune
Reclaim the Night: Protests Continue in West Bengal
Goa Govt to Re-examine Real Estate Projects Amid Protests