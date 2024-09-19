Goa Government to Revoke Permission for Controversial Housing Project

Goa's Town and Country Planning Minister, Vishwajit Rane, has confirmed that the state government will revoke the permission for a proposed mega housing project by a private company in South Goa. This decision comes in response to intense protests by several civil society groups claiming the project violated permit regulations.

Protests have been notably visible in Sancoale village and even at events attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Responding to public outcry, Minister Rane stated that his department has directed the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) to thoroughly verify all details surrounding the Bhutani Infra's housing project representations.

A show-cause notice will be issued to the project developer, with further actions, including possible revocation of the project's permissions. Rane emphasized that his department had not issued any hill-cutting permissions for the project.

