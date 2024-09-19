SUJÁN JAWAI Ranked in World's Top 50 Hotels 2024

In a major accolade, SUJÁN JAWAI, a prestigious wilderness camp in Rajasthan, India, has secured the 43rd position in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 ranking. This announcement was made during an elegant awards ceremony held in London.

The event celebrated the finest offerings in global hospitality, showcasing extraordinary hotel experiences across six continents. SUJÁN JAWAI stood out for its unique blend of wildlife safaris and cultural immersion, set against the stunning backdrop of the Aravalli Mountain range.

Founded by Jaisal and Anjali Singh, the camp is renowned for its luxurious tented suites and exceptional conservation efforts, preserving over 100 sq. km. of land and benefiting local communities. Prices start at ₹ 125,000 per night, inclusive of daily wilderness drives and meals for two.

