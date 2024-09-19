SUJÁN JAWAI Ranked in World's Top 50 Hotels 2024
SUJÁN JAWAI, a wilderness camp in Rajasthan, India, has been ranked No. 43 in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024. Celebrated for its exceptional wildlife experiences and community projects, it offers luxurious accommodations and immersive cultural experiences. The camp plays a pivotal role in conservation and benefits local communities.
- Country:
- India
In a major accolade, SUJÁN JAWAI, a prestigious wilderness camp in Rajasthan, India, has secured the 43rd position in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 ranking. This announcement was made during an elegant awards ceremony held in London.
The event celebrated the finest offerings in global hospitality, showcasing extraordinary hotel experiences across six continents. SUJÁN JAWAI stood out for its unique blend of wildlife safaris and cultural immersion, set against the stunning backdrop of the Aravalli Mountain range.
Founded by Jaisal and Anjali Singh, the camp is renowned for its luxurious tented suites and exceptional conservation efforts, preserving over 100 sq. km. of land and benefiting local communities. Prices start at ₹ 125,000 per night, inclusive of daily wilderness drives and meals for two.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Advocates for Water Conservation Through Cultural Consciousness
Conservation Collaboration: GZRRC's Role in Project Cheetah
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Vulture Conservation Centre, Stresses Sustainable Development
PM Modi pitches for 'reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle' policy for water conservation.
Conservation of water and environment is part of India's cultural consciousness, says PM Modi.