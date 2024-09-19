Left Menu

Vineet Kumar Singh on His Cinematic Journey and The Making of 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh opens up about his journey from Varanasi to Mumbai and his role in 'Superboys of Malegaon'. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and explores the dreams and struggles of amateur filmmakers in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his work in 'Mukkabaaz', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', sees parallels between his life and that of the character he portrays in 'Superboys of Malegaon'. Growing up in Varanasi, Singh was originally pursuing a career in medicine before finding his calling in Mumbai, attributing his persistence to naivete and destiny.

In 'Superboys of Malegaon', Singh plays Farogh Jafri, a screenwriter with unfulfilled Bollywood dreams, who creates spoof films. Directed by Reema Kagti and premiering at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, the film highlights the aspirations and challenges of filmmakers in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Singh expressed the surreal experience of the premiere and the audience's positive reception.

Singh also shared insights into his collaborations with Kagti and his upcoming projects. 'Superboys of Malegaon' is set to release in 2025 and showcases the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker, and the close-knit community involved in the film's making.

