Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir's Water Resources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress and National Conference (NC) for failing to utilize water resources beneficially in Jammu and Kashmir. At an election rally, he highlighted his government's efforts in enhancing road connectivity, constructing dams, and promoting tourism to uplift the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:56 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir's Water Resources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of neglecting Jammu and Kashmir's water resources for seven decades, allowing rivers to flow across the border without constructing beneficial dams.

While addressing an election rally in the Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment, Modi spotlighted his administration's strides in boosting road connectivity to unlock the region's tourism potential, emphasizing that previous governments lacked the initiative to capitalize on these natural resources.

Modi underscored the rapid progress on four hydro-power projects and infrastructure advancements, including rail connectivity and modernization, ensuring significant benefits for local farmers, youth employment, and tourism enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024