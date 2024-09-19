Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir's Water Resources

In a scathing critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of neglecting Jammu and Kashmir's water resources for seven decades, allowing rivers to flow across the border without constructing beneficial dams.

While addressing an election rally in the Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment, Modi spotlighted his administration's strides in boosting road connectivity to unlock the region's tourism potential, emphasizing that previous governments lacked the initiative to capitalize on these natural resources.

Modi underscored the rapid progress on four hydro-power projects and infrastructure advancements, including rail connectivity and modernization, ensuring significant benefits for local farmers, youth employment, and tourism enhancement.

