Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Taj Mahal Maintenance, Questions Government's Role

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, raised concerns about the maintenance of the Taj Mahal, sharing a video of vegetation growing from its dome. He criticized the Yogi Adityanath government for neglecting the monument, mentioning issues like waterlogging, monkey menace, and potential structural damage, affecting India's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, supremo of the Samajwadi Party, questioned the maintenance of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, attacking the Yogi Adityanath government for its inadequate upkeep.

Yadav shared a viral video showing a plant sprouting from the dome of the monument, raising concerns that its roots could lead to cracks. In a post on X, Yadav said, "The BJP government and its dormant departments have completely failed to maintain the Taj Mahal, the wonder that attracts tourists from all over the world."

He further pointed out issues like rusting metal, water dripping from the main dome, monkey menace, and waterlogging within the complex. Last week, incessant rains caused water seepage from the main dome, although officials reported no damage. Yadav questioned where the crores of rupees allocated for maintenance were being spent, urging the government to be a "living and active example, not just a monument."

(With inputs from agencies.)

