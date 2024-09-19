South Indian Choreographer Jani Master's Arrest Sparks Controversy
South Indian choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani Basha, was arrested in Goa for sexually assaulting a woman during a work trip. A Zero FIR led to charges under various IPC sections and POCSO Act after her statement revealed she was a minor at the time. Multiple probes and political reactions have followed.
Renowned South Indian choreographer Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, was arrested in Goa on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, according to police reports.
Jani Master, who has choreographed for numerous Telugu and Tamil films, was detained by Cyberabad police following a Zero FIR registered in Raidurgam Police Station due to a complaint by the victim. The court has issued a transit warrant to bring him to Cyberabad for further proceedings.
The complaint alleges that Jani Master assaulted the woman during a 2020 work trip to Mumbai and continued his harassment thereafter. It was disclosed that the victim was a minor at the time, leading to charges under various IPC sections and the POCSO Act. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has initiated its own investigation, while political entities and the State Women's Commission have also intervened in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
