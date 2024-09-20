Kiran Rao's Dream: 'Laapataa Ladies' for 2025 Oscars

Filmmaker Kiran Rao dreams of her critically-acclaimed movie, 'Laapataa Ladies,' being India's official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film tells the heartfelt story of two brides in rural India who get accidentally swapped during a train journey.

'Laapataa Ladies,' produced by Kindling Productions and Aamir Khan Productions, released in March to universal praise, featuring actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav in leading roles. Rao recently shared her excitement at the 'Celebrate Cinema 2024' event, expressing hope that her film's impact would continue to grow.

Promoting themes of gender equality and women's empowerment, the film was even screened at the Supreme Court of India, strengthening its influence and reach. Rao acknowledges that re-releasing the film could further expose contemporary audiences to its meaningful message in today's landscape.

