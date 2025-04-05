Isha Koppikar Advocates for Women's Empowerment at FICCI Flo Jammu

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar made a notable appearance at a FICCI Flo event in Jammu on Saturday, where she addressed the media on the significance of women's empowerment.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the initiative, Koppikar remarked, "I have participated in the FICCI FLO for the first time... This is for women's empowerment... Women can do better in every field... They have a lot of potential."

Rising to prominence with her memorable performance in a chart-topping song in Ram Gopal Verma's film Underworld, Koppikar became famously known as the 'Khallas Girl.' Her career spans several industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, and she received critical acclaim for her role in the Hindi horror film Krishna Cottage. In 2019, she ventured into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from agencies.)