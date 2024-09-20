INS Vikrant Strengthens Indian Navy's Western Fleet

India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, has been officially inducted into the western naval fleet, marking a significant boost to maritime strength in the Arabian Sea, according to an announcement by the Indian Navy on Friday.

This addition means that the Indian Navy now has two aircraft carriers on its western front: INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. Both vessels are presently stationed in Karwar, Karnataka, a navy official confirmed.

In a social media post, the Western Naval Command stated, '#INSVikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, joined the @IN_WesternFleet, in a significant enhancement to the maritime power and reach of the #IndianNavy's 'Sword Arm'. The Carrier Battle Group led by @IN_Vikramaditya inducted @IN_R11Vikrant with a multi domain exercise and twin carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea.'

