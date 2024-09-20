Left Menu

INS Vikrant Strengthens Indian Navy's Western Fleet

India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, has joined the western naval fleet, significantly enhancing the maritime power in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy now boasts two aircraft carriers on its western front, bolstering its defense capabilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:36 IST
INS Vikrant Strengthens Indian Navy's Western Fleet
  • Country:
  • India

India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, has been officially inducted into the western naval fleet, marking a significant boost to maritime strength in the Arabian Sea, according to an announcement by the Indian Navy on Friday.

This addition means that the Indian Navy now has two aircraft carriers on its western front: INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. Both vessels are presently stationed in Karwar, Karnataka, a navy official confirmed.

In a social media post, the Western Naval Command stated, '#INSVikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, joined the @IN_WesternFleet, in a significant enhancement to the maritime power and reach of the #IndianNavy's 'Sword Arm'. The Carrier Battle Group led by @IN_Vikramaditya inducted @IN_R11Vikrant with a multi domain exercise and twin carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024