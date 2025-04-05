Defence Minister Flags off Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR at Karwar Naval Base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the strategically vital Karwar naval base in Karnataka on Saturday, marking the occasion with a Guard of Honour. His visit was primarily aimed at flagging off the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR and inaugurating key infrastructure developments.

The SAGAR initiative, Security and Growth for All in the Region, underscores India's commitment to fostering stronger maritime relations and ensuring security in the Indian Ocean Region. Singh's visit included the inauguration of newly developed facilities, enhancing operational capacities at the base.

Under Project Seabird, Karwar's expansion is pivotal for India's maritime defense, providing advanced capabilities for accommodating numerous naval ships. The Defence Minister's recent engagements highlight key developments that continue to bolster India's naval prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)