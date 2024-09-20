Left Menu

AIPL Joy District (AJD) in Gurugram is one of the largest retail and entertainment destinations, encompassing 1.2 million square feet of retail space. Featuring top global brands, diverse dining options, and entertainment zones, AJD promises a refined lifestyle experience with its strategic location and cutting-edge design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:54 IST
Unveiling AIPL Joy District: Gurugram's Premier Retail & Entertainment Hub

AIPL (Advanced India Projects Limited) has announced the launch of AIPL Joy District (AJD), poised to become one of the largest retail and entertainment hubs in Gurugram. Strategically located on the 150-meter Multi Utility Corridor, near NH-8, and adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway, AJD is easily accessible from all parts of the city.

Designed with a vibrant mix of global lifestyle brands, gourmet restaurants, chic cafes, casual diners, and advanced entertainment zones, AJD aims to set a new benchmark in retail and lifestyle experiences. The project's strategic location in Sector 88 and its contemporary aesthetics make it the most anticipated retail destination in Gurugram.

Spanning across four expansive levels, AJD offers ample lounging spaces and a plethora of retail and entertainment options, reinforcing its tagline 'Your District of Delight.' According to Mr. Saurabh Shankar, President of Sales at AIPL, the project blends luxury, entertainment, and sustainability, set to redefine retail experiences in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

