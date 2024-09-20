Karnataka Government's Directive Amid Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Karnataka government has mandated all temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department to ensure quality in prasada preparations. The temples are instructed to use only Nandini brand ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation following the Tirupati Laddu controversy involving sub-standard ghee.
Amid the escalating Tirupati Laddu controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular to temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, mandating the upkeep of quality in 'prasada' preparations.
The directive requires temples to exclusively use Nandini brand ghee provided by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). The circular emphasized the compulsory use of this ghee for all temple services, including lamps, various prasadas, and at food service locations known as 'Dasoha Bhavans'.
This move comes after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) revealed that recent samples of ghee contained sub-standard ingredients and lard, an issue initially pointed out by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
