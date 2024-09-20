Left Menu

Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Ghee Adulteration in Tirupati Laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSR Congress-led government of procuring adulterated ghee for the famous Tirupati laddus, affecting their sacredness. Naidu claims the sentiments of devotees were hurt. TTD is blacklisting the contractor after lab tests confirmed impurities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:11 IST
Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Ghee Adulteration in Tirupati Laddus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has leveled serious accusations against the previous YSR Congress government, alleging that it procured adulterated ghee for Tirupati laddus, thereby damaging the sacredness of the sweet offering.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu stated that devotees' sentiments were deeply hurt by the alleged adulteration, which was confirmed by lab tests showing the presence of animal fat and lard. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board is blacklisting the contractor responsible for supplying the inferior ghee.

YSR Congress's Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted the allegations, claiming they were an attempt to divert public attention from the incumbent government's performance in its initial 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024