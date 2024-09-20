Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Ghee Adulteration in Tirupati Laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has leveled serious accusations against the previous YSR Congress government, alleging that it procured adulterated ghee for Tirupati laddus, thereby damaging the sacredness of the sweet offering.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu stated that devotees' sentiments were deeply hurt by the alleged adulteration, which was confirmed by lab tests showing the presence of animal fat and lard. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board is blacklisting the contractor responsible for supplying the inferior ghee.

YSR Congress's Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted the allegations, claiming they were an attempt to divert public attention from the incumbent government's performance in its initial 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)