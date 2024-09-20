Sarojini Sahoo Wins Prestigious Sarala Puraskar for 'Astira Pada'

Renowned writer Sarojini Sahoo was awarded the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Astira Pada' on Friday. The award, which is given annually by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) for outstanding literary achievements, will be presented on October 26, along with a plaque and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Sahoo's novel was chosen from a highly competitive field that included notable works by Aparna Mohanty, Ashutosh Parida, Dash Benhur, Bijay Kumar Satpathi, Biyot Projna Tripathy, and Padmaj Paul.

Moreover, the 'Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman', awarded annually by IMPaCT for lifetime excellence in the arts, will be given to sculpture artist Sudarshan Sahoo and renowned singer Tansen Singh. Each recipient will receive a certificate, a plaque, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)