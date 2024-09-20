Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Lauds the Resilience of Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Sanatan Dharma's strength lies in service and its inherent alignment with public welfare. He credited India's resilient lifestyle for overcoming COVID-19 and highlighted that threats like Naxalism and terrorism ultimately fail in India. He made these remarks on Mahant Digvijaynath's death anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:51 IST
Yogi Adityanath Lauds the Resilience of Sanatan Dharma
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in its service-oriented nature, rather than oppression. He asserted that all work rooted in this ancient tradition is inherently aligned with public welfare.

Addressing the challenges like Naxalism, terrorism, and separatism, Adityanath claimed that these threats ultimately fail in India. He credited the Indian lifestyle, including worship practices, for helping the country resiliently navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath's 55th death anniversary, Adityanath underscored the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma and its critical role in the welfare of living and non-living beings. He also paid homage to Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj on his 10th death anniversary, highlighting their influence on the cultural and spiritual landscape of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024