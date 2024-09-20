Yogi Adityanath Lauds the Resilience of Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in its service-oriented nature, rather than oppression. He asserted that all work rooted in this ancient tradition is inherently aligned with public welfare.

Addressing the challenges like Naxalism, terrorism, and separatism, Adityanath claimed that these threats ultimately fail in India. He credited the Indian lifestyle, including worship practices, for helping the country resiliently navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath's 55th death anniversary, Adityanath underscored the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma and its critical role in the welfare of living and non-living beings. He also paid homage to Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj on his 10th death anniversary, highlighting their influence on the cultural and spiritual landscape of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)