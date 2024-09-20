Rail Minister Flags Off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for India-Nepal Spiritual Tour
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Bharat Gaurav deluxe tourist train from Nizamuddin station, ferrying 110 tourists on a 10-day tour to cultural and religious destinations in India and Nepal. The initiative aims to enhance cultural ties and promote spiritual tourism between the two countries.
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a Bharat Gaurav deluxe tourist train from Nizamuddin station, carrying 110 tourists on a 10-day tour to various cultural and religious destinations in India and Nepal.
The tour is based on the 'Bharat Nepal Maitri Yatra' theme. The air-conditioned train will visit Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Sitamarhi in India, followed by a road tour to Janakpur and a flight to Kathmandu to explore several religious sites in Nepal.
The Bharat Gaurav scheme, initiated in 2021-22 by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), organizes theme-based tour packages. So far, 291 such tours have covered themes like Ramayana, Buddhism, and Jainism.
