Rail Minister Flags Off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for India-Nepal Spiritual Tour

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a Bharat Gaurav deluxe tourist train from Nizamuddin station, carrying 110 tourists on a 10-day tour to various cultural and religious destinations in India and Nepal.

The tour is based on the 'Bharat Nepal Maitri Yatra' theme. The air-conditioned train will visit Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Sitamarhi in India, followed by a road tour to Janakpur and a flight to Kathmandu to explore several religious sites in Nepal.

The Bharat Gaurav scheme, initiated in 2021-22 by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), organizes theme-based tour packages. So far, 291 such tours have covered themes like Ramayana, Buddhism, and Jainism.

(With inputs from agencies.)