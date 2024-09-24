SKM Leader Threatens Massive Satyagraha for Soybean Procurement

Shiv Kumar Sharma, a prominent member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), has issued a stern warning, hinting at a massive satyagraha if the state of Madhya Pradesh does not procure soybean at Rs 6,000 per quintal.

According to Sharma, this impending satyagraha is poised to surpass the scale of the 2020-2021 farmers' agitation. He reiterated that the farmers seek resolution through dialogue, but will not hesitate to engage in a satyagraha if their demands are unmet.

The Union government has set a minimum support price of Rs 4,892 per quintal for soybean for 2024-25. Sharma also highlighted the farmers' rising costs and their demands for an increased MSP for cotton and maize.

(With inputs from agencies.)