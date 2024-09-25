Covestro's Pioneering High-Performance Polycarbonate Solutions

The global plastic waste crisis continues to escalate, with a staggering 400 million tons produced annually. Among this, electronic waste accounts for 2-3%, severely impacting our environment, according to sources from Nature and the World Economic Forum.

High-performance polycarbonate (PC) is vital in numerous devices, from consumer electronics to industrial automation, tackling unique challenges that require exceptional material performance. Covestro, a world leader in polymer materials and the inventor of polycarbonate, has been pivotal in advancing industries with innovative PC solutions.

Covestro's APEC® XT grades are designed for outdoor applications, offering resilience even in extreme conditions. The company's sustainable approach includes recycled polycarbonates and alternatives from bio-waste, driving the electronics industry towards a circular economy.

