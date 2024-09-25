Left Menu

Covestro's Pioneering High-Performance Polycarbonate Solutions

Covestro addresses the global plastic waste crisis by developing high-performance polycarbonate solutions for various applications, including electronics and outdoor devices. The company focuses on extending product lifecycles, recycling materials, and using alternative resources to foster sustainability and meet regulatory demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST
The global plastic waste crisis continues to escalate, with a staggering 400 million tons produced annually. Among this, electronic waste accounts for 2-3%, severely impacting our environment, according to sources from Nature and the World Economic Forum.

High-performance polycarbonate (PC) is vital in numerous devices, from consumer electronics to industrial automation, tackling unique challenges that require exceptional material performance. Covestro, a world leader in polymer materials and the inventor of polycarbonate, has been pivotal in advancing industries with innovative PC solutions.

Covestro's APEC® XT grades are designed for outdoor applications, offering resilience even in extreme conditions. The company's sustainable approach includes recycled polycarbonates and alternatives from bio-waste, driving the electronics industry towards a circular economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

