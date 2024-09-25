Left Menu

Israeli NGO Appeals for Help to Bring Family of Deceased Soldier to Israel

An Israeli NGO, Shavei Israel, is seeking assistance for the immigration of the family of Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, a Bnei Menashe soldier killed in a recent attack. The organization aims to help all 5,000 Bnei Menashe members still in India immigrate to Israel.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Israel

An Israeli NGO, Shavei Israel, has issued an urgent appeal for assistance to bring the family of a deceased soldier to Israel. Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal was killed in a vehicle ramming attack earlier this month.

Hanghal, a member of the Bnei Menashe community, immigrated to Israel from Manipur in 2020 and served in the Kfir Brigade's Nahshon Battalion. Shavei Israel is emphasizing the need to honor his sacrifice by facilitating the immigration process for his remaining relatives.

The NGO is also advocating for the Israeli government to expedite the immigration of all 5,000 Bnei Menashe members still in India, continuing its mission to reconnect 'lost and hidden' Jews with the State of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

