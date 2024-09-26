Tribal Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Odisha

A tribal woman was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, police have reported.

The fatal incident occurred in Radhikasole village, under Baripada forest division, in the early hours as the victim, identified as 35-year-old Manka Hanshda, was asleep.

Authorities have registered an unnatural death case and transported the body to PRM Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. This alarming episode marks the fourth such trampling by the same elephant within the past three days, instilling widespread fear among local villagers.

Officials from the forest department are maintaining vigilant surveillance over the situation, actively monitoring the elephant's movements to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)