Heroic Rescue: Odisha's Marine Police and Coast Guard Save 14 Fishermen
Amid rough sea conditions and inclement weather, 14 stranded fishermen were rescued near the Mahanadi river mouth by Odisha's Marine Police and Coast Guard. Their boats had suffered technical issues, making them immobile. Additionally, several boats from Andhra Pradesh have moved towards Paradip coast due to adverse sea conditions.
- Country:
- India
Amid rough sea conditions and inclement weather, 14 fishermen stranded near the Mahanadi river mouth were successfully rescued by the personnel of Odisha's Marine Police and Coast Guard, officials confirmed Thursday.
The fishermen, divided into two boats, faced peril as their vessels developed technical glitches, rendering them immobile in the turbulent waters near Paradip.
The precise and swift response from the Coast Guard and Marine Police ensured all 14 individuals were brought to safety. The adverse sea conditions are attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Concurrently, several fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have also navigated towards the Paradip coast to escape similar unfavourable conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inclement Weather Halts Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan
US Coast Guard Probes Titan Implosion: Unveiling the Tragedy
Philippines Concludes Coast Guard Operation in Disputed South China Sea Shoal
PM Modi heads for Jamshedpur via road from Ranchi after his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather: Official.
Philippine Vessel Withdraws from Sabina Shoal After Five Months: China Coast Guard