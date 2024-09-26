Heroic Rescue: Odisha's Marine Police and Coast Guard Save 14 Fishermen

Amid rough sea conditions and inclement weather, 14 fishermen stranded near the Mahanadi river mouth were successfully rescued by the personnel of Odisha's Marine Police and Coast Guard, officials confirmed Thursday.

The fishermen, divided into two boats, faced peril as their vessels developed technical glitches, rendering them immobile in the turbulent waters near Paradip.

The precise and swift response from the Coast Guard and Marine Police ensured all 14 individuals were brought to safety. The adverse sea conditions are attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Concurrently, several fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have also navigated towards the Paradip coast to escape similar unfavourable conditions.

