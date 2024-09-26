Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Religious Conversions
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, expressing concerns over structured religious conversions in India. He criticized a 'sugar-coated philosophy' that targets vulnerable sections of society and indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma and urged vigilance against such conversions.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday highlighted growing concerns over religious conversions in India, describing them as a structured attack against the nation's values and constitutional principles.
In his keynote address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar condemned what he termed as 'sugar-coated philosophy' targeting vulnerable sections of society, including tribals, and indirectly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
He emphasized the urgent need for vigilance and action against these conversions, stressing the timelessness and inclusivity of Sanatan Dharma as reflected in the Indian Constitution's Preamble.
