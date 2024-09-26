Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Religious Conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, expressing concerns over structured religious conversions in India. He criticized a 'sugar-coated philosophy' that targets vulnerable sections of society and indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma and urged vigilance against such conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:44 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Religious Conversions
Vice President Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday highlighted growing concerns over religious conversions in India, describing them as a structured attack against the nation's values and constitutional principles.

In his keynote address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar condemned what he termed as 'sugar-coated philosophy' targeting vulnerable sections of society, including tribals, and indirectly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He emphasized the urgent need for vigilance and action against these conversions, stressing the timelessness and inclusivity of Sanatan Dharma as reflected in the Indian Constitution's Preamble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024