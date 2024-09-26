Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Religious Conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday highlighted growing concerns over religious conversions in India, describing them as a structured attack against the nation's values and constitutional principles.

In his keynote address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar condemned what he termed as 'sugar-coated philosophy' targeting vulnerable sections of society, including tribals, and indirectly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He emphasized the urgent need for vigilance and action against these conversions, stressing the timelessness and inclusivity of Sanatan Dharma as reflected in the Indian Constitution's Preamble.

(With inputs from agencies.)