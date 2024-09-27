Garnier's Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen Revolutionizes Suncare in India
Garnier launches its cutting-edge Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen and Super UV Invisible Air-Mist Sunscreen, offering broad-spectrum protection with SPF50 and PA++++. The lightweight, Vitamin C-enriched formulas cater to Indian skin types and aim to raise awareness about daily sunscreen usage. Brand influencers Pooja Hegde and Vedang Raina endorsed the products at the launch.
Garnier has launched its innovative Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen and Super UV Invisible Air-Mist Sunscreen in India. These new products feature a lightweight, Vitamin C-enriched formula that offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF50 and PA++++, suitable for all Indian skin types.
The launch event, held in Mumbai, saw Garnier brand ambassadors Pooja Hegde and Vedang Raina endorsing the new suncare range. Garnier aims to educate Indian consumers about the importance of regular sunscreen usage with this groundbreaking launch.
Priced at INR 349 and INR 599 respectively, both sunscreens are now available across stores and ecommerce platforms. Garnier's entry into the suncare market aligns with its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible beauty solutions.
