2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum: Cultivating Global Youth Engagement
On September 25, 2024, the BRICS Young Leaders Forum held in Kazan, Russia gathered officials, media representatives, experts, and young participants from BRICS countries. The theme was 'New Opportunities for a Shared Future,' focusing on youth collaboration within BRICS for cultural exchange and mutual understanding. Various MOUs were signed, and the forum stressed the role of youth as contributors and beneficiaries. Extensive media coverage is planned.
On September 25, 2024, Kazan, Russia, hosted the BRICS Young Leaders Forum, a significant gathering that brought together officials, media representatives, experts, and youthful participants from BRICS nations.
The forum revolved around the theme of 'New Opportunities for a Shared Future,' emphasizing how young leaders can leverage BRICS cooperation to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.
China Daily and the Chinese Embassy in Russia co-hosted the event, with 21st Century Media and Education partnering with Kazan Federal University to organize it. The forum saw the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among BRICS youth. Extensive media coverage is planned to maximize global engagement.
