Left Menu

Celebrated Poet Keki N Daruwalla Passes Away at 87

Renowned English poet and former IPS officer Keki N Daruwalla passed away at 87 after prolonged illness and pneumonia. Known for his literary works such as 'Under Orion' and 'Apparition in April,' Daruwalla also won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:51 IST
Celebrated Poet Keki N Daruwalla Passes Away at 87
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned English poet and former IPS officer Keki N Daruwalla passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night after a prolonged illness and a bout of pneumonia, his daughter Anaheita Kapadia confirmed on Friday. He was 87 years old.

Daruwalla, celebrated for his literary contributions, suffered a stroke a year ago and had been unwell since. While the stroke left lasting complications, his eventual cause of death was pneumonia, according to Kapadia.

In addition to his distinguished career in the police and subsequently at the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Daruwalla was acclaimed for his poetry, including works such as 'Under Orion' and 'Apparition in April.' The poet was honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984, which he returned in 2015 to protest against ideological violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024