Celebrated Poet Keki N Daruwalla Passes Away at 87

Renowned English poet and former IPS officer Keki N Daruwalla passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night after a prolonged illness and a bout of pneumonia, his daughter Anaheita Kapadia confirmed on Friday. He was 87 years old.

Daruwalla, celebrated for his literary contributions, suffered a stroke a year ago and had been unwell since. While the stroke left lasting complications, his eventual cause of death was pneumonia, according to Kapadia.

In addition to his distinguished career in the police and subsequently at the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Daruwalla was acclaimed for his poetry, including works such as 'Under Orion' and 'Apparition in April.' The poet was honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984, which he returned in 2015 to protest against ideological violence.

