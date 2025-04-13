From Promises to Charges: IPS Officer's Alleged Betrayal

An IPS officer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is under investigation after allegations emerged of rape by a woman doctor. The officer, 30, allegedly promised marriage to the victim after meeting her on Instagram.

The complainant stated she formed a relationship with the officer during his UPSC exam preparations while she was pursuing her MBBS.

Upon securing his position in the IPS, the officer reportedly began avoiding the woman and refused marriage, prompting her to file a complaint resulting in charges being levied against the officer.

