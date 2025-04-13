Left Menu

From Promises to Charges: IPS Officer's Alleged Betrayal

A 30-year-old IPS officer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, faces serious allegations after a woman doctor accused him of rape, citing a broken marriage promise. The pair met on Instagram and formed a relationship, but the officer's family reportedly dismissed her after his selection into IPS. A case is filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:52 IST
An IPS officer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is under investigation after allegations emerged of rape by a woman doctor. The officer, 30, allegedly promised marriage to the victim after meeting her on Instagram.

The complainant stated she formed a relationship with the officer during his UPSC exam preparations while she was pursuing her MBBS.

Upon securing his position in the IPS, the officer reportedly began avoiding the woman and refused marriage, prompting her to file a complaint resulting in charges being levied against the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

