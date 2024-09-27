Left Menu

Windergy India 2024: Powering India's Renewable Energy Future

The sixth edition of Windergy India, a prominent trade fair and conference for the renewable energy sector, will take place from October 23-25, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre. The event aims to drive advancements in wind energy, facilitating India's renewable energy goals. Key industry stakeholders will participate, showcasing innovations, discussing policy frameworks, and exploring investment opportunities.

Updated: 27-09-2024 14:58 IST
  • India

Windergy India, one of the most anticipated events in the renewable energy sector, returns for its sixth edition from October 23-25, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre. The three-day event aims to gather industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to foster growth in wind energy, aligning with India's ambitious renewable energy goals.

India currently stands strong as the fourth-largest in wind energy installations globally with a wind power capacity of 47,192.33 MW as of August 2024. The sector plays a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing energy security, besides generating employment opportunities, particularly in rural regions.

Technological innovations and landmark government approvals, such as the Union Cabinet's sanction of 1 GW of offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, mark significant steps in India's energy transition. The upcoming Windergy India 2024 will serve as a platform for showcasing advancements, fostering collaboration, and propelling the industry towards a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

