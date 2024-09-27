Deputy PM Highlights Nepal's Tourism Potential on World Tourism Day

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh emphasized the tourism sector's critical role in national economic growth during a World Tourism Day celebration. The 68-year-old Nepali Congress leader called on the private sector to enhance tourism's GDP contribution, which currently stands at only 5%.

Singh, also the Minister for Urban Development, affirmed the government's readiness to support tourism development fully. He highlighted the need to position Nepal as a top adventure tourism destination and announced forthcoming tourism-friendly policies to revive the pandemic-hit sector.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey underscored the country's potential, citing its natural and cultural diversity. He assured efforts to tackle air safety issues and expand Nepal Airlines, critical challenges to tourism growth. The event, marking the 45th World Tourism Day, concluded with Singh honoring key contributors to the industry.

