Sagar Daryani Named New President of NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, as its new President on Friday.

The decision was revealed at the association's Annual General Meeting held the same day, according to an official statement by NRAI.

Pranav Rungta, Director at Mint Hospitality, will continue his tenure as Vice President from last year. Meanwhile, the selection of National Managing Committee members, Chapter Heads, and Co-Chapter Heads is still under deliberation and will be announced soon, the statement added.

