Sagar Daryani Named New President of NRAI
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has announced Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, as its new President. The decision was made during the association's Annual General Meeting. Pranav Rungta continues as Vice President, while other committee roles are still under discussion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, as its new President on Friday.
The decision was revealed at the association's Annual General Meeting held the same day, according to an official statement by NRAI.
Pranav Rungta, Director at Mint Hospitality, will continue his tenure as Vice President from last year. Meanwhile, the selection of National Managing Committee members, Chapter Heads, and Co-Chapter Heads is still under deliberation and will be announced soon, the statement added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments
RITES Ltd Focuses on AI Initiatives and Achieves Milestones at AGM
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building, No Fire Reports
InGovern Raises Red Flags Over Religare's AGM Postponement