Telangana CM Initiates Musi River Heritage Revival

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop historical buildings along the Musi river into major tourist attractions. The state signed an agreement with CII for restoring ancient stepwells. He criticized past neglect of heritage sites and emphasized ongoing efforts for preservation and tourism promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:38 IST
Telangana CM Initiates Musi River Heritage Revival
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced ambitious plans to develop historical buildings along the Musi river into major tourist attractions.

Reddy called upon industrialists to invest in preserving these cultural landmarks as future tourist spots. The CM reiterated the government's dedication to enhancing the tourism sector while also focusing on welfare initiatives.

An official release highlighted a new agreement between the state tourism department and CII aimed at restoring ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. Reddy criticized previous administrations for neglecting many of the city's historical buildings, which have fallen into disrepair, and underscored the government's commitment to renovation projects such as the old assembly building and the Osmania General Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

