Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Solidarity and Oscar Entry with 'Laapataa Ladies'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose 'Laapataa Ladies' is India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, stands firmly with those demanding justice for a deceased medic. Rao speaks about the film’s selection, its story, and her next steps. She also recalls her Kolkata roots and educational experiences, emphasizing societal equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:07 IST
Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Solidarity and Oscar Entry with 'Laapataa Ladies'
Filmmaker
  Country:
  India

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, has voiced her support for those demanding justice for the deceased medic of RG Kar hospital. Speaking at a Ladies Study Group event, Rao described the August 9 incident as "regrettable and frightening."

Rao stated, "I stand in solidarity with all the women and people who protested in Kolkata for safer working conditions." She emphasized that students, doctors, and society came together in unity. On the film's selection for the Oscars, she mentioned that the recognition itself is akin to an award.

'Laapataa Ladies,' released on March 1, narrates the chaotic journey of two young brides lost from the same train. Rao plans to create more screening opportunities, despite the competition from other high-profile films. She also reflected on her Kolkata roots, crediting her school days at Loreto House for her understanding of societal equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

