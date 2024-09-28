Veteran US diplomat Kurt Campbell's 2022 trip to the Solomon Islands exposed the extent of China's disinformation efforts, which often echo Russian claims. A local article falsely accusing the US of running chemical labs in Ukraine is just one example. This widespread propaganda, now leveraging AI, aims to shape global perceptions and bolster Beijing's standing.

China's reach is significant and increasingly sophisticated, as Shannon Van Sant of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation observed. Fake news sites, designed to look like credible outlets, circulate pro-Chinese content. These operations pose a serious threat to democratic institutions, she argued.

U.S. policymakers are responding, with proposed legislation to allocate $325 million annually to counter China's influence campaigns. The House has approved the measure, which now awaits Senate approval. Experts emphasize that to compete with China's vast disinformation apparatus, substantial resources are essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)