Left Menu

China's Disinformation Tactics Sway Global Views Amid U.S. Concerns

Veteran diplomat Kurt Campbell's visit to the Solomon Islands in 2022 revealed China's extensive disinformation campaign, which amplifies Russian claims and impacts global perceptions. Analysts, including Shannon Van Sant, highlight Beijing's sophisticated use of AI and fake news sites to push pro-Chinese narratives. The U.S. aims to counter these efforts, emphasizing the need for increased spending to match China's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:53 IST
China's Disinformation Tactics Sway Global Views Amid U.S. Concerns
Represtative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran US diplomat Kurt Campbell's 2022 trip to the Solomon Islands exposed the extent of China's disinformation efforts, which often echo Russian claims. A local article falsely accusing the US of running chemical labs in Ukraine is just one example. This widespread propaganda, now leveraging AI, aims to shape global perceptions and bolster Beijing's standing.

China's reach is significant and increasingly sophisticated, as Shannon Van Sant of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation observed. Fake news sites, designed to look like credible outlets, circulate pro-Chinese content. These operations pose a serious threat to democratic institutions, she argued.

U.S. policymakers are responding, with proposed legislation to allocate $325 million annually to counter China's influence campaigns. The House has approved the measure, which now awaits Senate approval. Experts emphasize that to compete with China's vast disinformation apparatus, substantial resources are essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024