Left Menu

Smile Train Launches Children's Book Series to Foster Empathy and Inclusion

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused NGO, launched its first picture book, ‘I Smile Like A Song,’ as part of a five-part series. The book aims to raise awareness about clefts among primary school children, fostering empathy and inclusion. The launch event in New Delhi saw the presence of distinguished guests supporting this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:11 IST
Smile Train Launches Children's Book Series to Foster Empathy and Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, has launched its inaugural picture book titled 'I Smile Like A Song.' This release marks the beginning of a five-part series designed to raise awareness about clefts among primary school children. The vibrant visual storytelling aims to promote empathy, kindness, and inclusion.

The book, authored by award-winning children's writer Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Aniruddha Mukherjee, was unveiled at a special event held at Atal Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya in New Delhi. Dignitaries in attendance included Mr. Pramod Kumar, Academic Consultant, NDMC, and Ms. Rama Joshi, Principal of the host school, who lauded the initiative for its potential to build a more compassionate society.

Smile Train's President and CEO, Susannah Schaefer, emphasized the importance of fostering empathy through storytelling. Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia, Mamta Carroll, highlighted the critical need for early education about clefts. The book series aims to reach primary schools across India to help reshape perceptions and build a culture of acceptance for children born with clefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024