Smile Train Launches Children's Book Series to Foster Empathy and Inclusion

In a remarkable initiative, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, has launched its inaugural picture book titled 'I Smile Like A Song.' This release marks the beginning of a five-part series designed to raise awareness about clefts among primary school children. The vibrant visual storytelling aims to promote empathy, kindness, and inclusion.

The book, authored by award-winning children's writer Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Aniruddha Mukherjee, was unveiled at a special event held at Atal Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya in New Delhi. Dignitaries in attendance included Mr. Pramod Kumar, Academic Consultant, NDMC, and Ms. Rama Joshi, Principal of the host school, who lauded the initiative for its potential to build a more compassionate society.

Smile Train's President and CEO, Susannah Schaefer, emphasized the importance of fostering empathy through storytelling. Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia, Mamta Carroll, highlighted the critical need for early education about clefts. The book series aims to reach primary schools across India to help reshape perceptions and build a culture of acceptance for children born with clefts.

