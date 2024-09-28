Leopard Beaten to Death in Village After Attacking Home Guard
A leopard was beaten to death in Amannagar village after it attacked a home guard jawan and his children. The incident, involving considerable bravery from the children in saving their father, has prompted the forest department to take action. The leopard, identified as a three-year-old female, underwent a post-mortem.
A shocking incident occurred in Amannagar village on Friday evening, where a leopard was allegedly beaten to death after attacking a home guard jawan and his children. According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh, Homeguard Jawan Surendra was at a tubewell near his house when the leopard, perched on a mango tree, attacked him.
In an act of bravery, his children—Disha, Reshu, and Deepanshu—intervened, with Disha catching the leopard's legs and the others struggling for 10 minutes to fend off the animal. The commotion attracted villagers who eventually beat the leopard to death with sticks. The leopard, identified as a three-year-old female, has undergone a post-mortem, Singh confirmed.
Ranger Rajneesh Tomar corroborated the events and stated that departmental action is underway. Senior officials have been informed of the incident, and the case is being closely monitored by forest authorities.
