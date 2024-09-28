SNL's Milestone: Jean Smart to Host 50th Season Premiere

Jean Smart is set to host the 50th season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," kicking off on a historic note for the legendary sketch comedy show. This will be the first time Smart, a highly-decorated actress with six Emmys, hosts the show.

Joining her as the musical guest is Jelly Roll, marking another first-time appearance. Smart expressed her enthusiasm on social media, calling it a "bucket list" achievement. Former cast member Maya Rudolph is rumored to return as Vice President Kamala Harris, potentially appearing in the season's politically charged cold open.

The season will feature a star-studded lineup including hosts like Nate Bargatze and Michael Keaton, with musical guests like Coldplay and Billie Eilish. A three-hour primetime special on February 16, 2024, will celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, spotlighting numerous stars who began their careers on SNL.

(With inputs from agencies.)