SNL's Milestone: Jean Smart to Host 50th Season Premiere

Saturday Night Live will kick off its 50th season with Jean Smart hosting and Jelly Roll as the musical guest. This also marks the first hosting gig for Smart. Former cast member Maya Rudolph is expected to return, and upcoming episodes will feature prominent hosts and musical guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:48 IST
Jean Smart is set to host the 50th season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," kicking off on a historic note for the legendary sketch comedy show. This will be the first time Smart, a highly-decorated actress with six Emmys, hosts the show.

Joining her as the musical guest is Jelly Roll, marking another first-time appearance. Smart expressed her enthusiasm on social media, calling it a "bucket list" achievement. Former cast member Maya Rudolph is rumored to return as Vice President Kamala Harris, potentially appearing in the season's politically charged cold open.

The season will feature a star-studded lineup including hosts like Nate Bargatze and Michael Keaton, with musical guests like Coldplay and Billie Eilish. A three-hour primetime special on February 16, 2024, will celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, spotlighting numerous stars who began their careers on SNL.

