Modi Honors Gandhi and Shastri on Their Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.
In a post on X, Modi emphasized that Gandhi's life and ideals, rooted in truth, harmony, and equality, continue to inspire the nation.
Gandhi, revered as the father of the nation, embodied the principles of truth and non-violence, leaving a lasting impact on politicians and activists globally.
Modi also honored India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, sharing that Shastri dedicated his life to the nation's soldiers, farmers, and pride. Known for his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' Shastri's simplicity and honesty earned widespread respect.
Joined by President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, Modi visited the memorials of Gandhi and Shastri in the national capital to pay homage.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachhata Bharat campaign, launched on Gandhi's birth anniversary in 2014, Modi participated in a cleanliness drive with school students.
The prime minister called upon everyone to engage in similar activities, reinforcing the commitment to a clean India.
