Govinda on the Mend: Actor's Recovery and Fan Support
Actor Govinda is recovering after an accidental gunshot injury, and will move from ICU to a normal ward. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, thanked fans for their support and reassured them. The Mumbai crime branch is investigating the incident, with no complaints filed. Govinda expressed gratitude for fans' prayers.
Actor Govinda is recuperating well after an accidental gunshot wound left him hospitalized. According to his wife, Sunita Ahuja, the beloved actor is set to be moved from the ICU to a normal ward by Wednesday.
The 60-year-old underwent surgery following the incident at his Mumbai residence. As fans offered prayers, Sunita expressed gratitude and urged them not to panic, assuring that Govinda would soon return to dancing.
Authorities, including the Mumbai crime branch, are investigating the incident. No official complaints have been lodged. Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, who treated Govinda, confirmed the actor received 8-10 stitches and is recovering steadily. Govinda thanked everyone for their support through a heartfelt audio message.
