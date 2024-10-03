Left Menu

Seattle Honors Gandhi: Bust Unveiling Celebrates Peace and Non-Violence

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at Seattle Center on his birth anniversary. The installation, a gift from India, aims to promote values of peace and non-violence. Key officials attended and Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation lauding Gandhi's impact on social change.

Updated: 03-10-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:24 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi, an emblem of peace and non-violence, was unveiled at Seattle Center on the transformative leader's birth anniversary. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, highlighting the occasion's significance.

The installation, a gift from the Government of India to Seattle, symbolizes a commitment to Gandhi’s teachings, reflecting the values of Ahimsa, Satyagraha, and Sarvodaya. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation recognizing the bust as a powerful reminder of Gandhi's influence on global civil rights movements.

King County designated October 2 as 'Mahatma Gandhi Day,' acknowledging his legacy of non-violence. The installation is among several initiatives by the Indian Consulate in Seattle, aiming to strengthen peace and non-violence across its jurisdiction in the Pacific Northwest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

