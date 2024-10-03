Celebrating Excellence: The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2024

Preparations are underway for the much-anticipated WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2024, set to occur on October 16 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. The event aims to recognize the groundbreaking contributions driving India's vibrant wedding industry.

Considered the pinnacle of social gatherings, Indian weddings are supported by dedicated professionals who inject creativity and innovation into every detail. This year's awards will highlight their relentless commitment across 27 categories.

The rigorous selection process involved an esteemed panel of jurors, including industry stalwarts like Manish Mehrotra and Simone Arora. Over the years, the awards have acknowledged visionaries who've set new standards in wedding planning, making every ceremony a memorable affair.

