Marathi Language Receives Classical Status Recognition

In a significant cultural achievement, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as the central government awarded 'classical language' status to Marathi.

This recognition marks a transformative moment for Maharashtrians, as over 12 crore people welcome this acknowledgment of Marathi's rich cultural heritage.

The initiative, initially pursued by Fadnavis during his tenure as Chief Minister, is a continued effort under the current leadership of Eknath Shinde, aligning with the Union Cabinet's recent approval for multiple languages.

