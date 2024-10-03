Marathi Language Receives Classical Status Recognition
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the central government granted 'classical language' status to Marathi. This significant decision acknowledges the cultural heritage of Maharashtra. The recognition was a joint effort by current and past state governments, highlighting Marathi's historic significance.
In a significant cultural achievement, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as the central government awarded 'classical language' status to Marathi.
This recognition marks a transformative moment for Maharashtrians, as over 12 crore people welcome this acknowledgment of Marathi's rich cultural heritage.
The initiative, initially pursued by Fadnavis during his tenure as Chief Minister, is a continued effort under the current leadership of Eknath Shinde, aligning with the Union Cabinet's recent approval for multiple languages.
